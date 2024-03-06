Who is a better cook? Wife Akshata Murty gives thumbs up to Rishi Sunak

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's wife Akshata Murty has revealed that the former is a better cook than her. Recently, the couple gave a joint interview to ‘Grazia’ women’s magazine ahead of International Women’s Day this month. UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak with wife Akshata Murty. (File photo)

“Rishi is the better cook. I do have a great deal of enthusiasm, but Rishi definitely has more talent in that department,” Akshata Murty shared as quoted by news agency PTI.

“But it’s mainly just breakfast on Saturday mornings now. Gordon Ramsay’s scrambled eggs” said Rishi Sunak.

In their joint interview from 10 Downing Street, the couple gave more insights into their life at the official residence and office of the prime minnister of the United Kingdom. Akshata Murty revealed that she is "not a morning person".

“I’m not a morning person,” revealed Akshata Murty, to which her husband remarked: “But you also just don’t like making the bed and it bugs me. I actually sometimes come up back into the flat from the office after we’ve all left to make the bed because I’ll be irritated if it’s not been made.”

Akshata Murty accepted that she is “not the most organised person” compared to her husband. Recalling their days spent together when they were both studying at Stanford University, Murty said: “When we were studying, I used to actually eat in my bed. Rishi would come to where I lived. Sometimes there would be plates in my bed.”

Murty on parenting their children

Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty are parents of daughters Krishna and Anoushka. Murty shared that she ensures that their children complete their homework. She said: “I’m stricter when it comes to things related to school, like getting their homework done, making sure they are reading. Making sure that anything related to school is done well.”

British PM is a 'Friends' fan

The British Prime Minister loves watching the TV series ‘Friends’. “I’m too exhausted when I get home so I watch an episode of ‘Friends’ and go to bed,” shared Sunak, who is able to find time to go out running only once or twice a week.