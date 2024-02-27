Narayana Murthy checks out books at roadside stall with wife Sudha Murty, daughter Akshata Murty in Bengaluru

A video of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy checking out books at a roadside stall in Bengaluru with his wife, philanthropist Sudha Murty, and daughter, Britain's first Lady Akshata Murty, has gone viral. The video also captures his granddaughters, Anoushka and Krishna - daughters of UK PM Rishi Sunak and Akshaya Murty. The image shows Narayana Murthy with Sudha Murty, Akshata Murty, and his granddaughters in Bengaluru. (X/@GuruPra18160849)

An X user shared the video and wrote, “UK PM Rishi Sunak's wife and kids spotted at Raghavendra Mutt in Bengaluru, accompanied by Infosys Founder Narayana Murthy. Their simplicity shines through, with no security in sight”.

In the short video, the family is seen standing in front of a roadside bookshop. Akshata Murty is also seen conversing with her father Narayan Murthy.

Take a look at this viral video of the family:

The video was posted a day ago. Since then, it has accumulated nearly 1,000 views. The clip has also been re-shared a few times.

This is not the first time Narayana Murthy and Akshata Murty were spotted together in Bengaluru. Earlier, a picture of the father and daughter duo went viral. The adorable photo is of them enjoying ice cream together. An X user posted the image and wrote, “Britain's First Lady Akshata Murty with her Father Shri Narayan Murthy at Corner House in Jayanagar Bengaluru”. The picture also sparked a conversation about their simplicity.

Here's is the viral picture of the father and daughter:

Earlier this month, the family attended the launch event of author Chitra Banerjee Divakaruni's book, “An Uncommon Love: The Early Life of Sudha and Narayana Murthy.” The event was attended by Narayana Murthy, Sudha Murty, and their children - Akshata Murty and Rohan Murty.

Akshata Murty, businessperson and wife of Britain’s first Indian-origin prime minister Rishi Sunak, also visited India last year in 2023 to accompany her husband during the G20 Summit.