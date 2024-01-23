Man meets Narayana Murthy on a flight, he receives this advice from the businessman

A passenger on an IndiGo flight from Delhi to Bengaluru was in 'disbelief' after he realised he was seated next to Narayana Murthy, co-founder of Infosys. The passenger, Naren Krishna, took to LinkedIn to share his experience with Murthy and also posted about all the learnings he gained from the businessman. Infosys co-founder and executive chairman N.R Narayana Murthy shared his Infosys journey with a fellow passenger in a flight. (File Photo)

Krishna shared that in a few hours, he discussed a myriad of topics with Murthy. The two spoke about the "future landscape with AI, the pivotal role the youth plays in the Indian economy on a global scale, surpassing China in the future and managing expectations, dealing with stress, and navigating through failures while building a company."

He further shared a piece of essential advice that he received from Murthy. Krishna wrote, "One gem he shared was the importance of detachment from results, he recounted instances from his Infosys journey when, despite putting in relentless efforts, big contracts didn't materialise, while unexpected deals surprisingly fell into place. The key takeaway for me in this discussion was the quote he mentioned from Louis Pasteur, 'Chance favours the prepared mind.'"

At the end of his post, Krishna informed that Murthy believes that AI will transform various industries and even make an impact on human productivity. (Also Read: Narayana Murthy once travelled without a train ticket for Sudha Murty, says ‘I was in love’)

He also shared a selfie with Narayana Murthy.

This post was shared on January 22 on LinkedIn. Since being posted, it has gained close to 4,000 views and numerous comments. Many said that Krisha was 'very lucky' to meet Murthy and learn from him.

An individual wrote, "Lucky you Naren Krishna! Impressive range of discussions you had. Very rarely does one get an opportunity to interact with great visionaries like N. R. Narayana Murthy. Nice of him to be his usual self and for having shared his views on such a wide range of topics. Sure, this would have opened a floodgate of new ideas in your mind. Do not forget to put them on paper. All the very best." (Also Read: 'My real dad is...': When Infosys founder Narayana Murthy was confronted by daughter Akshata Murty)

A second shared, "What a privilege to be seated with such a great personality."

"I am sure it must have been the best learning that you may have got in a matter of few hours, which sometimes an entire four-year graduation may fail to give. Really nice to know about your experience, and you're really lucky, Naren Krishna," posted a third.

A fourth said, "The lessons shared are pure gold. Learning from a visionary like him is rare."