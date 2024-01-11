Narayana Murthy once travelled without a train ticket for Sudha Murty, says ‘I was in love’

Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, during an interview with journalist Shereen Bhan, shared a story about how he once travelled without a train ticket to accompany Sudha Murty home. He also emphasised the importance of both partners working together to maintain a healthy and exciting relationship. Narayana Murthy also emphasised the importance of both partners working together to maintain a healthy and exciting relationship.

When Bhan asked if Murthy travelled for 11 hours on a train without a ticket to drop his wife home, he said, “Those days, you see, I was in….,” but was interrupted by his wife, who said, “Not ever, no.”

He continued, “I was, whatever, in love. Well, I should say what somebody has said... you know what I am talking about. The hormones would be kicking. You know how it is.” Upon listening to these words, Sudha Murty blushes and covers her face with her hands.

Narayana Murthy even shared tips on how to maintain excitement in a relationship for the long term. “But I am talking of an enduring marriage over a long time. And the beauty in the middle part of that relationship is that you have children. Both the partners will have to make the relationship an exciting one by adding whatever masala is needed,” he further added.

