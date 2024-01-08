Sudha Murty loves watching Hindi cinema, says ‘I like Alia Bhatt a lot’

Sudha Murty, chairperson of Infosys, recently sat down for an interview with journalist Shereen Bhan. During the conversation, she spilled the beans on her love for Hindi cinema and her favourite actor. Murty even discussed the latest series she enjoyed on an OTT platform, and revealed the most recent Hindi film she watched. Sudha Murthy expressed her love for Hindi cinema, stating that she doesn’t watch English movies. (HT Photo/ Jagadeesh NV)

Murty expressed her love for Hindi cinema, stating that she doesn’t watch English movies. She further added that she doesn’t go to the theatre much but makes it a point to watch movies released on OTT platforms on the day of their release.

When Bhan asked her about the film she watched recently, Murty revealed that she watched Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. She further expressed her admiration for Alia Bhatt. “In Hindi film, I saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt… I like Alia Bhatt a lot. Rocky and Rani, I saw that,” said Murty.

Murty also expressed her interest in the Netflix series The Crown. She said, “Crown series I saw on Netflix. After many, you know the whole thing I saw.” When Bhan asked if Murty related to the series differently now that her daughter resides at 10 Downing Street, Murty replied, “For me, Queen is the great icon; she is the heroine of that.”

Shereen Bhan also interviewed Narayana Murthy, who opened up about his 70-hour workweek remark. He said, “If anybody has performed much better than me in their own field, not necessarily in my field, I would respect, I would call them, and I would say, where do you think I was wrong in saying this? But I didn’t find it. A lot of my Western friends, a lot of NRIs, and a lot of good people in India called me, and without exception, they were all very happy.”

He further added, “They all said whether it is 70 or 60, that’s not the issue. The issue is that we have to work hard in this country because the poor farmer works very hard. You know, the poor factory worker works very hard. So, therefore, those of us who received education at a huge discount, thanks to the subsidy from the government for all this education. In my case, I got a scholarship, right from the university. So we owe it to the less fortunate citizens of India to work extremely hard.”