 Could not reward early Infosys employees properly, regret it: Narayana Murthy - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Technology / Could not reward early Infosys employees properly, regret it: Narayana Murthy

Could not reward early Infosys employees properly, regret it: Narayana Murthy

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Feb 11, 2024 12:42 PM IST

“Their contribution was more or as much as mine,” he said.

NR Narayana Murthy says he ‘regrets’ not being able to reward many of Infosys' early employees as much as he did the company's co-founders.

Narayana Murthy- Sudha Murty: Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are seen.
Narayana Murthy- Sudha Murty: Narayana Murthy and Sudha Murty are seen.

“There were several extremely smart early adopters of Infosys whom I could not award the kind of stock I gave to my co-founders. Their contribution was more or as much as mine,” Murthy said answering questions following his book launch.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The veteran engineer, now a billionaire, added that he should have thought about it (awarding early employees) ‘very carefully.’

“Those extraordinary people too would have benefitted,” the business leader, 77, said.

Infosys, which was founded in July 1981 in Pune but is now headquartered in Bengaluru, has seven co-founders, who were all engineers. Besides Murthy, they are Nandan Nilekani, Kris Gopalakrishnan, SD Shibulal, K Dinesh, NS Raghavan, and Ashok Arora.

Last month too, Murthy had expressed a ‘regret’ – that he did not allow his wife, Sudha Murty, to join the company, now a tech giant. Infosys was set up with a seed capital of 10,000 given by Sudha Murty to her spouse.

Also Read | ‘I was wrongly idealistic’: Narayana Murthy regrets not letting wife Sudha Murty join Infosys

'Everyone's views were considered'

He further noted that during his time at the IT major, everyone's views were considered before any decision was made.

Murthy, however, also remarked that in a democracy, ‘you don’t always get the best results.'

“Infosys would have done much better than what we did because we had created an enlightened democracy,” he stated.

Murthy also praised former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Dr Manmohan Singh; ex-finance minister P Chidambaran, and Montek Singh Ahluwalia, former deputy chairperson of the now-scrapped Planning Commission for ‘ushering in liberalisation and enabling the tech revolution.’

On Friday, prime minister Narendra Modi announced Bharat Ratna, the country's highest civilian honour, for Narasimha Rao.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Catch all the Latest Technology Mobile, Gadgets,Tech News from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 11, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On