Who was PV Narasimha Rao, first Congress PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family?

Former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao has been posthumously awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian award. The Congress stalwart is often credited with bringing economic reforms to India in 1991, which paved the way for the end of the notorious license raj. Late former prime minister PV Narasimha Rao.

Announcing the award, PM Modi acknowledged his contribution in making India economically advanced.

"Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, Union Minister, and as a Member of Parliament and Legislative Assembly for many years. His visionary leadership was instrumental in making India economically advanced, laying a solid foundation for the country's prosperity and growth," PM Narendra Modi wrote on X.

"Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage," he added.

Who was PV Narasimha Rao?

Pamulaparthi Venkata Narasimha Rao (28 June 1921 – 23 December 2004) was a lawyer and a towering Congress leader in undivided Andhra Pradesh, who became the 9th prime minister of India. He ruled the country between 1991 and 1996.

In 1991, when India was facing a foreign reserves crisis, Narasimha Rao's government brought about the three big-ticket economic reforms -- globalisation, liberalisation and privatisation.

PV Narasimha Rao was the first person from south India to become the prime minister of India.

He was born in a Telugu Niyogi Brahmin family in the Laknepalli village of Narsampet mandal, Warangal. The district is currently in Telangana. He was a freedom fighter who took part in Hyderabad's Vande Mataram movement in the late 1930s.

After Independence, PV Narasimha Rao became a full-time politician. He was elected as an MLA for the first time in 1957. Till 1971, he assumed many ministerial positions in the state government. He became the chief minister of Andhra Pradesh in 1971.

He was known as an Indira Gandhi loyalist. He supported her in 1969 when the Congress vertically split into two parts.

Rao also served as a member of parliament from Andhra Pradesh and handled home, defence and foreign affairs portfolios as a central minister.

In 1991, he had almost retired. However, he came back to active politics after the assassination of Congress President and prime minister Rajiv Gandhi's assassination.

He was also the first Congress PM outside the Nehru-Gandhi family.

He broke several conventions as the prime minister. He appointed economist Manmohan Singh as his finance minister. Together, they brought about economic reforms.

BJP's allegations against the Congress over Narasimha Rao

The BJP claims the Congress insulted Narasimha Rao during his life and even after his death. In 2022, PM Modi said the Congress failed to acknowledge the services rendered by its own leader and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao to the nation.

"Narasimha Rao had made great contributions in building modern India. He played a major role in every decision taken by the Congress party. Yet, the party leadership sought to underplay his services to the nation. The party believes in glorifying only one family,” he said.

The prime minister said that even after Narasimha Rao’s death, the Congress leadership dishonoured him by not allowing his body to be placed on the AICC office premises.

Former Telangana minister KT Rama Rao said last year that the Congress insulted Rao after his death.