Congress ignored Narasimha Rao, glorifies one kin: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that the Congress had failed to acknowledge the services rendered by its own leader and former Prime Minister P V Narasimha Rao to the nation.

Interacting with Delhi-based senior Telugu journalist A Krishna Rao on the latter’s book “The Quintessential Rebel” that highlighted the achievements and challenges faced by Narasimha Rao during his tenure as the Prime Minister, Modi said the Congress believed in glorifying only one family.

“Narasimha Rao had made great contribution in building the modern India. He played a major role in every decision taken by the Congress party. Yet, the party leadership sought to underplay his services to the nation. The party believes in glorifying only one family,” he said.

Modi said he had acknowledged the services of all the Prime Ministers who ruled India since Independence by building the Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalay at Nehru Memorial Museum and Library in Teen Murti Bhavan. “We have incorporated the achievements of each and every Prime Minister in the Sangrahalay,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that even after Narasimha Rao’s death, the Congress leadership dishonoured him by not allowing his body to be placed on the AICC office premises to enable the party leaders pay their last respects to him on December 24, 2004. “This was pointed out by Margaret Alva, the present Vice-Presidential candidate of the Congress-led opposition,” he recalled.

In his 20-minute interaction with Krishna Rao, the Prime Minister discussed the political situation in the Telugu states, particularly in Telangana, where the BJP is a front-runner for power in the 2023 assembly elections. He enquired about the prospects of the BJP in Telangana.

Modi said he would always welcome constructive criticism by the media against his government. Reacting to a suggestion, he said his government would focus on preventing the brain drain of the educated youth by creating more employment opportunities within the country.

Reacting to the Prime Minister’s comments, All India Congress Committee spokesman Dasoju Sravan said Modi had no love lost for Narasimha Rao. “He is only trying to hijack the legacy of Congress leaders like Narasimha Rao, and for that matter Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, only for the sake of political gains for the BJP,” Sravan said.

