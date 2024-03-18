 Has BBC logo turned black to signal a Royal Family crisis? What we know so far - Hindustan Times
Has BBC logo turned black to signal a Royal Family crisis? What we know so far

ByHT News Desk
Mar 18, 2024 10:28 AM IST

Several X users claimed that the BBC logo had turned black and that portended to a crisis in the Royal Family.

The Royal Family can’t get away from its set of rumours that started swirling after Kate Middleton’s “disappearance”. On Monday, several X users claimed that the BBC’s main logo had turned black which portended to an impending crisis in the Royal Family.

A screenshot of BBC's X account
A screenshot of BBC's X account

However, the matter of the fact is that the BBC logo is always black. The BBC uses several different colours for various segments. For example, their news logo is red while the sports one is yellow. The main one however is always black. A simple check on the Wayback Machine – a website that archives pages on the internet – clearly shows that the BBC logo has always been black on various dates.

Several X users also pointed out that the BBC logo had always been black:

More updates to follow…

    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

