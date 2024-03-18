Has BBC logo turned black to signal a Royal Family crisis? What we know so far

The Royal Family can’t get away from its set of rumours that started swirling after Kate Middleton’s “disappearance”. On Monday, several X users claimed that the BBC’s main logo had turned black which portended to an impending crisis in the Royal Family. A screenshot of BBC's X account

However, the matter of the fact is that the BBC logo is always black. The BBC uses several different colours for various segments. For example, their news logo is red while the sports one is yellow. The main one however is always black. A simple check on the Wayback Machine – a website that archives pages on the internet – clearly shows that the BBC logo has always been black on various dates.

Several X users also pointed out that the BBC logo had always been black:

