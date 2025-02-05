Bengaluru scooterist clears 1.6 lakh traffic fines, receives 20-meter-long receipt

A Bengaluru two-wheeler rider, who made headlines for accumulating a staggering ₹1.6 lakh in traffic fines, has finally cleared all pending dues. The scooterist, who had 311 violations to his name, settled the amount on Wednesday, following which the police returned his seized vehicle and advised him to adhere to traffic rules. In a rather unusual sight, the receipt for his payment stretched up to 20 meters. Bengaluru man with 20 meter long traffic challan who had pending fines worth ₹ 1.6 lakh.

Confirming the payment, Bengaluru Traffic Police took to X (formerly Twitter), stating: "Out of a total of 311 pending cases, a total fine of ₹1,61,500 has been imposed on the owner/driver of the two-wheeler vehicle KA-05 JX-1344. The scooter was seized on February 3, 2025, and the rider has now been instructed to strictly follow traffic regulations."

The enormous fine amount was first highlighted by a social media user, Shibham, who had been tracking the vehicle’s violations for some time. He pointed out that the fines had risen from ₹1,05,500 last year to ₹1,61,500 this year. The post included images of the rider violating traffic rules, including riding without a helmet. A screenshot from the Traffic Challan Payment app was also shared, showing the vehicle’s accumulated fines.

Crackdown by Bengaluru Police

Bengaluru Traffic Police have been cracking down on repeat offenders, particularly those evading long-pending fines. As part of an ongoing drive, officials have been identifying and penalizing vehicles with outstanding fines exceeding ₹50,000. Several notices have been issued to such violators, urging them to clear their dues.

Last year, police discovered a record-breaking ₹3.2 lakh fine on a single two-wheeler owned by a resident of Sudhamanagar. The vehicle owner argued that he couldn’t afford to pay as his scooter’s secondhand market value was only ₹30,000. However, traffic authorities provided an installment payment option and warned that failure to pay would result in an FIR being filed.

According to Joint Commissioner of Police, MN Anucheth, Bengaluru currently has 2,681 vehicles with fines exceeding ₹50,000, underscoring the scale of traffic violations in the city.