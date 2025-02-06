Bengaluru bridges to get CCTV cameras to curb illegal activities

Dakshina Kannada District In-charge Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao has directed officials to install CCTV cameras on both sides of bridges along major highways and roads to curb illegal activities, particularly sand mining. To safeguard these critical structures, the minister instructed officials to implement round-the-clock CCTV surveillance at both ends of key bridges, including Addur Bridge.(Unsplash)

During an inspection of the strengthening work on Addur Bridge along the Perali-Addur State Highway on Wednesday, Rao emphasized that illegal sand extraction near bridges has been weakening their structures. Despite a ban on sand mining within a 500-meter radius of bridges, violations continue to pose risks to their stability, he said, according to news agency PTI.

The strengthening work on Addur Bridge is currently in progress at an estimated cost of ₹6.10 crore.

Rao also acknowledged growing public demand for a new bridge in the area and assured that a proposal for its construction would be submitted to the Public Works Department.

The inspection was attended by MLC Manjunath Bhandari, Deputy Commissioner Mullai Muhilan, former Minister Ramanath Rai, and other senior officials.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara inaugurated the Traffic Police Museum and Experience Centre at the Traffic Management Centre in Bengaluru on Wednesday.

The museum, dedicated to the history and evolution of traffic management, aims to raise awareness about road safety and educate citizens about traffic rules, news agency PTI reported.

Exhibits at the museum include vintage traffic equipment, uniforms, historic photographs, and documents, as well as interactive displays that teach traffic safety. It is designed to be a valuable resource for students, researchers, traffic professionals, and enthusiasts. The Bengaluru Traffic Police stated that the museum's goal is to inspire appreciation for the hard work of traffic police personnel while promoting road safety.