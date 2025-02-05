Bengaluru Police turns 4 children battling cancer into officers for a day

Four young children battling cancer got to live their dream of becoming police officers for a day, thanks to a thoughtful initiative by Bengaluru Police on World Cancer Day. Wearing khaki uniforms and stepping into the shoes of real officers, these brave children experienced a moment of joy and pride, temporarily setting aside their struggles. Four children battling with cancer turn into police officers for a day.

Children tour across Traffic Management Centre

The special event was held at Bengaluru's Traffic Management Centre (TMC), where the children received a guard of honor alongside City Police Commissioner B. Dayananda. Senior officers welcomed them with a grand salute, making the moment even more memorable. As part of their experience, the children were taken on a tour of the TMC, where they observed firsthand how Bengaluru’s traffic is managed.

Adding to their excitement, they rode in police patrol vehicles, interacted with officers, and even issued mock commands to junior personnel. These brave young souls, who aspire to serve in the police force or the army, were given a brief but impactful opportunity to live their dreams. For those few hours, they weren’t just young patients battling illness—they were heroes in uniform.

In a similar incident earlier, Karnataka's Shimoga Police granted the wish of an eight-year-old boy suffering from a severe heart disease. On Wednesday, the boy, Ajaan Khan, got to be a police inspector for a day in Doddapete, Shimoga. His desire to serve in the police force was recognized by Shimoga SP Mithun Kumar, who, upon learning about his condition, directed officials to make his wish come true.

Dressed in an inspector’s uniform, Ajaan was given a special welcome by senior officers and allowed to participate in routine police duties. His brief tenure as an inspector filled him with pride and happiness, bringing a smile to his face despite his medical challenges.