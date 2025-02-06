Bengaluru residents fall ill after drinking contaminated Cauvery water: Report

Residents of Promenade Road in Bengaluru’s Pulakeshinagar were alarmed after noticing a foul taste and odor in their tap water, raising concerns about contamination. Independent tests conducted by locals confirmed the presence of E. coli bacteria.(iStock/Hindustan Times Archive)

Independent tests conducted by locals confirmed the presence of E. coli bacteria, indicating possible sewage infiltration, Deccan Herald reported.

Following numerous complaints, Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) officials inspected the water supply system and discovered a major flaw—part of the Cauvery water pipeline had been laid through a stormwater drain. Corrosion in certain sections of the pipe was found to be the likely cause of contamination, the report added.

In response, BWSSB promptly shut down the defective pipeline and provided an alternative water supply connection to the affected area.

Engineers have assured residents that clean Cauvery water is now flowing through the new pipeline.

Bengaluru’s ground water crisis

Bengaluru's reliance on groundwater has reached a critical stage, with both Urban and Rural districts recording a staggering 100 per cent extraction rate in 2024, according to the Central Groundwater Board’s latest report.

This means the city is consuming as much groundwater as it replenishes, leaving no buffer for future needs, Times of India reported.

According to the report, while Karnataka’s overall groundwater extraction stands at 68.4 per cent, keeping it within the "safe" category, experts warn that the trend is alarming. The state’s dependency on groundwater has been steadily rising, with extraction levels increasing from 66.3 per cent in 2023 to 68.4 per cent in 2024.

