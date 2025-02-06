Bengaluru man upset over 'anaar' on fruit shop receipt sparks Hindi-Kannada debate

In another instance of the Hindi-Kannada debate heating up on social media, a Kannada-activist was left upset after a fruits and vegetable shop included the Hindi name of a fruit in the receipt for his purchase. The Bengaluru man shared a receipt from the fruit shop showing pomegranate labelled as "anaar".(X/sgowda)

Surprised by the use of the word 'anaar' for pomegranate, the user took to social media to share his disappointment. "We were supposed to teach them one word a day.. but here they are, teaching us one word a day," he wrote in the post, while sharing a photo of the receipt showing the purchase of apples and pomegranates (which were labelled as anaar).

Anaar for pomegranate

Commonly used as the name for pomegranate in North Indian, the word 'anaar' has Persian origins and is also used in other languages like Punjabi, Nepali and Bengali.

The post gained thousands of views and users in the comments were divided over the use of the word, where some agreed that the word pomegranate should be used in receipts while others opined that it was a common name for the fruit.

Internet divided by post

"Many times we go to our fresh fruit juice shops and don't know what pomegranate is…anaar, pomegranate is the just the same," said one user.

"I didn't know that. I came to know after seeing the comments of our Kannada friends here. That's not the point, it's just a pity that our Kannadigas haven't adapted to those words so quickly. That's why it's easy to impose a foreign language," added another user.

Some users did not see the reason for disappointment in the incident. "You asked for a pomegranate and he gave it to you, what's your problem again," wrote one of them.

"It's not in all Kannada except for one word. Please adjust it. Have no problem with Apple, but will go bonkers on Anaar," said another.

