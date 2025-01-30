'Be ruthless, hire Kannadigas': Karnataka man's blunt advice for employers sparks debate

A Karnataka man's social media post has reignited the "Kannadiga vs Outsiders" debate after he asked all Karnataka employers to prioritise hiring people from the state over those who from other regions. The user urge people who speak Kannada to give priority to Kannadigas in the state when they have to hire a resource.(Representational)

In a short post on X, the user urged Kannadigas, people who speak Kannada as their native language and are from the state of Karnataka, to give priority to Kannadigas in the state if they have to hire a resource.

"Dear Kannadigas, if you are in a position to hire a resource, give priority to Kannadigas. Kannadigas have talent/skills but we lack a ecosystem/group. How long are we going to fight in the streets for jobs in our own city while we should be doing on the ground. Be ruthless and hire Kannadigas," the post read.

Advice sparks backlash

The account has made several similar posts in the past but this advice gained attention on social media as users slammed the post for suggesting discrimination at workplaces.

"Companies need skills and talent, it they start showing regional feeling then companies can't survive," opined one user.

Another user highlighted how such arguments will further divide the nation. "Fight in the name religion - not enough. Fight in the name caste- not enough. Now fight in the name of language. What's next?" he said.

A third user wondered if the next step would be a separate version of LinkedIn. "So now you'll start a Kannadiga version of LinkedIn or any such social media site? Before becoming ruthless get some common sense. I'm starting my firm in Bangalore and the only people I'm hiring are people who have an intent to work," he wrote.

(Also read: Bengaluru man flags airport taxi scam as driver inflates bill by ₹1,000)

Other argued that at a workplace only talent can help you succeed. "Dear Kannadigas, if you are in a position to hire anyone, please give preference to talent . It's talent which will make you and your organisation grow. Don't fall in this trap. Its proven whenever regionalism given importance over talent, the organisation will fall," advised another user.