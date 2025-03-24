DK Shivakumar's daughter gives sharp media response, internet says ‘10X better than Nikhil Kumaraswamy'

Aisshwarya DKS Hegde, daughter of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, made waves at the VTU Youth Fest 2025 with her sharp response to a media query on Kannada signboards, earning widespread praise online. Aisshwarya DKS Hegde.(Instagram/Aisshwarya DKS Hegde)

A video capturing the exchange has gone viral, drawing admiration from social media users.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver threatens to slap passenger after fare dispute on ride-hailing app)

Watch the video here:

During the event, a reporter questioned Aisshwarya about the absence of Kannada on the event’s signboards. Without hesitation, she turned to check and acknowledged the oversight, replying, “This is why we have invited you—to point out our mistakes so we can improve.”

Her confident and composed response has sparked a flood of praise on social media, with users commending her poise and presence.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for attempting to run over police personnel during vehicle check: Report)

How did X users react?

Aisshwarya's response has ignited a flurry of discussions online, with many lauding her confidence and articulation.

One user was particularly impressed, writing, "This girl is going to be a killer politician. She needs to find a constituency. 10X better than Nikhil or most BJP politicians’ kids. Speaks Kannada well, supremely confident, and knows how to handle criticism." The comment resonated with several users who agreed that she exhibited the traits of a natural leader.

Another user, while praising her poise, speculated on her future, stating, "Her confidence is unmatched, but she won’t join politics. Bookmark this." This sparked debates on whether Aisshwarya, despite her strong presence, would follow her father’s footsteps into the political arena.

A third user drew parallels between Aisshwarya and Karnataka MLA Pradeep Eshwar, commenting, "Same tone, same intonation—she’s the female version of him!" The comparison hinted at her commanding way of speaking, which some believe mirrors that of seasoned politicians.

(Also Read: Bengaluru auto driver threatens to slap passenger after fare dispute on ride-hailing app)