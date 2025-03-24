Bengaluru man arrested for attempting to run over police personnel during vehicle check: Report

A Bengaluru man was arrested for allegedly trying to run over two police constables during a routine night check in Rajajinagar. The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera.(Pixabay/Representative)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the accused, identified as Mahadevaswamy M alias Ramachari, 33, owns a waste paper shop and resides in KP Agrahara. The incident took place on the night of March 3-4 on West of Chord Road when a police team was inspecting vehicles at a checkpoint.

According to the complaint filed by police sub-inspector Manjunatha NV, barricades had been placed on the road, and officers were stopping vehicles for inspection, the report added.

Past midnight, a Tata Altroz approached the checkpoint at high speed. The driver, later identified as Mahadevaswamy, refused to slow down and allegedly tried to run over constables Karthik UK and Dhareppa Tonne when they signaled him to stop.

The entire incident was captured on a CCTV camera. The car sped ahead but came to a halt about 200 meters away, prompting the officers to chase it down on their patrol bike, the report added.

When they caught up and asked the driver to step out, he allegedly made a sudden turn and rammed into their vehicle, causing them to fall and suffer injuries before fleeing the scene.

Following an investigation, Magadi Road police tracked down and arrested the suspect. He has been charged under multiple sections, including attempt to murder, voluntarily causing hurt, and using criminal force against a public servant. The police have also seized his vehicle as part of the investigation.

