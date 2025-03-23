Menu Explore
YouTuber steps up to navigate an ambulance through Bengaluru traffic, wins internet’s praise

ByMahipal Singh Chouhan
Mar 23, 2025 06:09 PM IST

A YouTuber helped an ambulance stuck in Bengaluru traffic by stopping other vehicles.

A heartwarming video of a YouTuber in Bengaluru assisting an ambulance stuck in traffic has gone viral, earning widespread praise from netizens. The video captures the influencer’s quick thinking and selfless act, which helped the emergency vehicle reach its destination on time.

A viral video showed a YouTuber stopping traffic to help an ambulance stuck at a red light.(Instagram/rumi15_kindhearted)
A viral video showed a YouTuber stopping traffic to help an ambulance stuck at a red light.(Instagram/rumi15_kindhearted)

Originally posted by the user Rumi15_kindhearted and reshared across social media, the footage shows the YouTuber riding a scooter when he notices an ambulance caught in a gridlock due to a red light. Realising it was an emergency, he approaches a driver blocking the ambulance’s path and requests him to move. However, the driver refuses, citing the red signal.

(Also read: Bengaluru roads covered in mysterious white foam after rains, video goes viral)

Breaking rules to save a life

Determined to assist, the YouTuber takes an unconventional approach. He halts traffic on the intersecting road, which had a green light, allowing the ambulance to proceed. His quick decision, though technically against traffic rules, ensured that the emergency vehicle was not delayed. The video also captures other drivers cooperating with his efforts, demonstrating a rare moment of unity in Bengaluru’s typically congested roads.

Watch the clip here:

The video was captioned, "Emergency Response: Clearing Traffic for Ambulance – Working Together to Save Lives." The YouTuber shared his thoughts, saying, “It’s inspiring to see people step up in emergencies. When I saw the ambulance stuck, I knew I had to act. Working with another kind soul, we cleared the way. Even a minute can make a difference in saving lives.”

Internet applauds the gesture

The act of kindness has struck a chord with social media users, who have flooded the comments with appreciation.

One user remarked, "This is what humanity looks like. Sometimes, breaking a rule for the right reason is justified."

(Also read: Bengaluru man shares long rant on city's conditions, claims living here is 'irritable')

Another commented, "More people should take such initiatives. We often forget that emergencies don’t wait for signals."

A third user wrote, "Hats off to the YouTuber! It’s small acts like these that restore faith in humanity."

Another person noted, "Authorities should have special lanes for ambulances. People shouldn’t have to risk breaking rules to help."

One comment read, "This video should be shown to every driver. Maybe it’ll remind them to be more considerate on the road."

