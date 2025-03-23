Bengaluru roads covered in mysterious white foam after rains, video goes viral

After weeks of scorching temperatures, Bengaluru residents finally got relief as heavy rains and thunderstorms lashed the city on Saturday. Strong winds and intense downpours swept through several areas, cooling down the atmosphere. However, alongside this much-needed respite, an unusual phenomenon puzzled citizens—white foam mysteriously covered some city roads. Bengaluru roads were covered in white foam after rains, sparking curiosity. (Instagram/milanfied)

(Also read: Bengaluru residents protest over poor road conditions: 'This isn’t the way to build a global tech hub’)

Viral video sparks curiosity

A video capturing this bizarre sight has now gone viral on Instagram. Shared by a user named Milan, the clip shows thick white foam spread across a street. The text overlay on the video reads, “Mysterious white foam covers Bengaluru roads after unexpected rainfall. What’s happening?” Milan captioned the video, “Does anyone know what’s happening? Bengaluru's streets turned into a foam party after an unexpected summer rain!”

In response to curious viewers, Milan later clarified the location, commenting, “If you’re wondering which area—this is at NIMHANS Dairy Circle.”

Watch the clip here:

Internet reacts with theories and humour

The video has already amassed 4.5 million views, sparking curiosity and amusement among social media users. While some speculated about the cause, others resorted to humour.

One user explained, “It’s due to the soapnut tree. During the first rains, these flowers create a foam-like substance when they mix with water. Risky for two-wheelers to ride as it’s slippery—always fun to see them!”

(Also read: Bengaluru techie’s video with woman sitting on bike fuel tank lands them in police trouble: ‘Not a display of love')

Another joked, “Someone dropped Surf Excel while driving back home.”

A third user expressed concern, “Oh, if it is soapnut, it must be slippery… Careful, people!!!”

Another user reaffirmed the tree theory, adding, “It’s flowers from the trees that react with water and create foam. These trees are found across all the roads of Bangalore.”

Yet another person provided a detailed insight, writing, “It’s caused by the impression of soapnuts fallen from the soapnut tree (Shikakai). When raindrops fall over them and vehicles pass, foam-like appearances occur. These are common.”

Summing up the quirky scene, one user humorously commented, “That is to give a snowfall feeling!!”