Bengaluru residents protest over poor road conditions: 'This isn’t the way to build a global tech hub’

A video showing people protesting on the streets of Bengaluru over poor road conditions has surfaced on the microblogging platform, drawing attention to the city’s crumbling infrastructure. In the footage, protesters can be seen holding placards, demanding urgent action from authorities. Residents took to the streets to protest against the deteriorating road conditions.(X/@east_bengaluru)

The video was shared with the caption, “Bengaluru isn’t just the ‘Silicon Valley of India’—it’s the ‘Silicon Valley of the world.’ This isn’t the way to build a global tech hub. Techies shouldn’t have to protest for better roads.”

Take a look at the video:

Social media users resonated with the issue, sharing their own grievances.

One user commented, “Ah, I would have participated... I drive on this road twice a day. Famous for being terrible.”

Another frustrated resident wrote, “Almost all the inner roads of Bengaluru are in pathetic condition... Everyone has complained, but nothing changes. Bikers trip and fall due to potholes. Road tax is high, yet we don’t have proper roads—only potholes. When will this change? Govt, please wake up!”

Last year, residents of Bowrampet in Quthbullapur, Telangana, staged a unique protest to express their frustration over poor road conditions and massive potholes. To highlight the issue, they gathered around water-filled potholes and planted saplings in them.

According to Jist News, in an unusual demonstration, the protesters planted rice crops in potholes to draw the attention of the municipal commissioner and expose the local authorities' inefficiency. The deteriorated, waterlogged roads had made daily commuting a challenge, prompting residents to take this symbolic action to demand urgent repairs.

A video capturing the protest was filmed and later shared on social media. The footage showed people planting rice saplings one by one in the potholes while onlookers watched in surprise. The demonstration aimed to pressure authorities into addressing the worsening road conditions.

