Chinese man stages romance with nanny to win ex-wife back but ends up stabbed to death

A man’s elaborate scheme to win back his ex-wife by pretending to fall in love with a nanny backfired when the deceived woman sought revenge and murdered him, according to a report by the South China Morning Post. A man tricked nanny into love to make his ex-wife jealous, but she killed him in revenge after discovering his deception.(Representational image/Pexels)

A love story turned tragic

The man, identified by his surname Xie, was a successful food company owner who met his wife, He, during their university years. After graduation, the couple entered into a relationship, married, and had a daughter.

However, as Xie’s business thrived, his arrogance grew, leading to frequent quarrels over trivial matters. Eventually, the couple divorced, and Xie was granted custody of their daughter. To manage his household, he hired a nanny, surnamed Li, who took care of everything diligently.

A deceptive plan to win back his ex-wife

Despite their separation, Xie still longed to reconcile with his ex-wife. However, his pride prevented him from taking the first step, fearing that it would weaken his status within the family. Instead, he devised a plan—he pursued a romantic relationship with Li, hoping to spark jealousy in He and lure her back.

Li, who came from a rural background, believed she had found a golden opportunity to secure a better future with a wealthy businessman. She quickly fell in love with Xie, and their relationship became intimate. Xie flaunted their romance on social media and even encouraged neighbours to gossip about it, ensuring that He would hear about their supposed love story.

When He began visiting frequently under the pretext of checking on their daughter, Xie deliberately showcased his affection towards Li in front of her. His ploy worked—He and Xie eventually reconciled. However, once they reunited, Xie abruptly ended both his romantic and professional relationship with Li.

Betrayal leads to murder

Li was devastated upon learning that she had been used. Though Xie attempted to compensate her financially, she felt deeply deceived and humiliated. Consumed by anger, she conspired with her cousin—who had a criminal record for theft—to exact revenge.

One evening, as Xie returned home from work, Li’s cousin ambushed him, striking him with a stick. As Xie collapsed, Li stabbed him, inflicting fatal injuries.

During the investigation, Li claimed she only wanted to "teach Xie a lesson" and never intended to kill him. She had genuinely believed she would marry him and had already shared wedding plans with her family.

The court sentenced Li to life imprisonment for intentional injury, while her cousin received an 11-year jail term.