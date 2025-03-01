Teacher uses AI to bring students' dream careers to life through images in China: ‘Best use of AI’

At a time when discussions around artificial intelligence often centre on concerns and controversies, a school teacher in China has harnessed its potential in the most heartwarming way. A viral video circulating on social media showcases a touching slideshow presented to a hall full of young students. The slideshow, created by the teacher, features AI-generated images of the children as successful professionals in their dream jobs. However, HT.com cannot independently verify the date, and time of the post. A Chinese teacher used AI to generate images of students in their future dream careers.(Instagram/artificalintelligencewing)

As the presentation unfolded, the students erupted in cheers, celebrating each other’s AI-generated future selves. The display transformed the hall into a place of inspiration and motivation, with students eagerly seeing their aspirations brought to life.

Social media reacts: ‘This is the best use of AI’

The video, originally posted on Instagram by the handle ‘Artificial Intelligence Wing’, has taken the internet by storm. Shared five days ago, it has already amassed over 3.3 million views, with thousands of users praising the teacher’s innovative approach.

One user expressed, “This is what AI should be used for – inspiring the next generation instead of replacing them.” Another added, “Imagine being a kid and seeing yourself as a scientist, doctor, or astronaut. This is pure motivation!”

A third user was emotional, writing, “I wish my teachers had done something like this when I was in school. These kids are lucky!” Meanwhile, another comment read, “For once, AI is not being used to create chaos or deepfakes, but to give children hope. Hats off to the teacher!”

The overwhelming positivity continued with a user remarking, “Not just technology, but the intention behind its use matters. This is beautiful.” Another shared, “A wholesome way to show children that no dream is too big. This is a lesson they’ll never forget.”