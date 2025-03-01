Woman sparks buzz by eating hotpot from 8.1 lakh gold vessel: ‘Not dare to use scrubbing sponge’

A woman from southern China drew attention after posting a video of herself enjoying a hotpot from a pure gold pot weighing 1 kg and valued at 700,000 yuan (approximately ₹8.1 lakh), reported the South China Morning Post. The extravagant cookware, crafted entirely from gold, stood out as an unusual and luxurious dining choice. The gold pot weighing 1 kg is valued at 700,000 yuan.(Representational Image/Pixabay)

The woman, who operates two gold wholesale shops in Shuibei, Shenzhen’s renowned gold and jewelry hub, stated that the pot was specially commissioned by a client and manufactured by a factory owned by a friend. Speaking to Chinese media outlet Dute News, she mentioned that the price was determined based on the current gold rates and additional processing charges, according to SCMP.

Unique cookware

According to her, this was the first time she had seen a cooking pot crafted entirely from gold. Typically, their orders were for jewelry rather than cookware. Additionally, she shared that another customer had commissioned a 500-gram golden durian as a gift.

With gold prices soaring in recent months, business in the Shuibei market has been booming. Many people believe the price of gold will continue to rise, prompting them to invest in the precious metal. A new trend has also emerged among young Chinese buyers who are setting up goldsmith workshops at home, using previously purchased gold bars to create their own jewelry.

The woman clarified that she made the video to showcase the unique product before it was handed over to the customer, with their permission. However, she admitted she had no idea what the buyer intended to do with the extravagant pot.

As for the dining experience, she noted that the gold pot had superior heat conductivity, but the food tasted no different from when cooked in a regular pot.

Also read: Monica Lewinsky’s explosive interview on Bill Clinton affair: ‘We owe her a huge apology'

The video triggered a wave of reactions online, with some users questioning the practicality of a gold pot. “Another one of the rich people’s wild ideas. I wonder if the gold melts a little on the cooker,” one person remarked.

“Even the water boiled in the pot smells like money,” another joked.

A third person humorously expressed concerns about cleaning the luxurious cookware: “What if the food sticks in the pot? I would not even dare to use a scrubbing sponge to clean it.”

In response to the opulence, another user shared a photo of golden bowl and chopsticks, playfully asking to share the meal.

Also read: Indian techie with 2 years work experience, degree from Australia struggles to find work: ‘Applied for over 250 jobs’

In China, gifting gold bowls to newborns is a common practice, symbolizing a prosperous future. Meanwhile, hotpot remains a popular dining tradition across the country, particularly in winter and for social gatherings. The dish allows diners to cook a variety of ingredients in a shared pot, with soup bases ranging from spicy to milder flavors like tomato and mushroom.