Indian techie with 2 years work experience, degree from Australia struggles to find work: ‘Applied for over 250 jobs’

ByHT Trending Desk
Mar 01, 2025 10:45 AM IST

A techie shared that after completing two years in India working as a software engineer, they moved to Australia for higher studies.

A Reddit user shared a post on the platform that has sparked a conversation about the job market condition in India and other countries. The techie wrote about not finding a job despite having two years of work experience and a master’s degree from Australia.

A Reddit user's post on the job market has sparked a discussion (representative image). (Unsplash/Nick Jones)
A Reddit user's post on the job market has sparked a discussion (representative image). (Unsplash/Nick Jones)

“I'm literally tired applying for jobs (After applying to more than 250+),” the techie wrote. “I have a work experience as a Software Engineer of 2 years in an Indian company and then went to Australia to pursue masters,” the Reddit user added.

“Now trying to apply for job where I have tried every possible way, LinkedIn, Naukri, Seek, Indeed, referrals, internships, just internships without any stipend, asking nominal salary, etc. everything and now I'm tired. Really tired. Now I don't need a job. I just want an interview at least. I feel proud when people around me are getting successful because everybody deserves it. Not me perhaps,” the Reddit user continued.

Take a look at the post:

Posts from the developersindia
community on Reddit

How did social media react?

“What did you work on as a software engineer? It's like saying I have been a student for 20 years of life and don't have a job. What did you learn and what did you work with?” a Reddit user shared. The OP posted, “I worked on Mobile Application Development, where I primarily worked on cross-platform development such as Flutter and React JS. I also worked on a web development project that included React JS and Node JS as a backend. Apart from these, I’m proficient in Python(Numpy, Matplotlob, etc.), Machine Learning algorithms, Tableau, Power BI, and currently learning R Programming.”

Another added, “The market is tough rn. You must grind, upskill continuously, improve your resume, and keep applying.” A third asked, “You didn't get a job in Australia after your Master's degree?” A fourth wrote, “Classic problem. Jack of all trades, master of none. You should build your resume around one domain you're most confident in.”

