Indian techie with 2 years work experience, degree from Australia struggles to find work: ‘Applied for over 250 jobs’

A Reddit user shared a post on the platform that has sparked a conversation about the job market condition in India and other countries. The techie wrote about not finding a job despite having two years of work experience and a master’s degree from Australia. A Reddit user's post on the job market has sparked a discussion (representative image). (Unsplash/Nick Jones)

“I'm literally tired applying for jobs (After applying to more than 250+),” the techie wrote. “I have a work experience as a Software Engineer of 2 years in an Indian company and then went to Australia to pursue masters,” the Reddit user added.

“Now trying to apply for job where I have tried every possible way, LinkedIn, Naukri, Seek, Indeed, referrals, internships, just internships without any stipend, asking nominal salary, etc. everything and now I'm tired. Really tired. Now I don't need a job. I just want an interview at least. I feel proud when people around me are getting successful because everybody deserves it. Not me perhaps,” the Reddit user continued.

How did social media react?

“What did you work on as a software engineer? It's like saying I have been a student for 20 years of life and don't have a job. What did you learn and what did you work with?” a Reddit user shared. The OP posted, “I worked on Mobile Application Development, where I primarily worked on cross-platform development such as Flutter and React JS. I also worked on a web development project that included React JS and Node JS as a backend. Apart from these, I’m proficient in Python(Numpy, Matplotlob, etc.), Machine Learning algorithms, Tableau, Power BI, and currently learning R Programming.”

Another added, “The market is tough rn. You must grind, upskill continuously, improve your resume, and keep applying.” A third asked, “You didn't get a job in Australia after your Master's degree?” A fourth wrote, “Classic problem. Jack of all trades, master of none. You should build your resume around one domain you're most confident in.”