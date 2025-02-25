Techie asked to teach ‘something non-technical’ during interview, he teaches them how to make cucumber juice

Job interviews can be unpredictable, with interviewers often throwing unexpected, curveball questions to test a candidate’s creativity, critical thinking, and composure under pressure. An Indian techie shared an experience he had during a recent interaction with interviewers from a foreign company. They asked him to teach something nontechnical, and he came up with the idea of showing them how to make cucumber juice. The techie's post on making cucumber juice during an interview has piqued people's interest. (Pexels)

“The question was: ‘Teach us anything. The only requirement is that it shouldn't be technical’. I fumbled for 10 seconds or so and then ended up teaching them how to make cucumber juice. And then told them about its health benefits. What would you have replied in this situation?” the Reddit user wrote.

“EDIT: The interview went really well overall and I'm hoping to hear back from them with an offer letter,” he added.

“An Indian interviewer would never ask that. I meant to say non Indian definitely includes questions like these to improve the overall interview mood,” an individual claimed. The man replied, “Ironically enough, the person who asked me this question was Indian born (but not a citizen).”

Another added, “You did the right thing mate.” A third commented, “It’s easy to say, but if you find yourself in the same situation and weren’t expecting such questions, it’s natural to fumble. So, always prepare for such scenarios. While we can’t anticipate every question, we can certainly prepare for the situations.” A fourth wrote, “You should have taught them meditation and asked them to close their eyes and sit comfortably for a few mins.”

