Man claims ChatGPT got him more job interviews, internet demands to know his magic prompts

A man took to Reddit to claim that using ChatGPT to tailor job applications has significantly increased his chances of getting interview invitations. According to the user, he provides that AI chatbot with his CV and the job description, allowing the AI to optimise the application to perfectly align with the role. As a result, he has received numerous interview requests, even for positions he initially thought were beyond his qualifications. The user asks AI to optimise his CV and experience to perfectly match that specific job. (Pexel)

The user explained his approach: "I use ChatGPT to apply for jobs. I give it my CV and the job description/requirements. I ask it to optimize my CV and experience to perfectly match that specific job. It also gives me excellent answers to any question, using my CV and experience to provide examples of how I'm suitable for the job, using the STAR method for each example."

According to him, this method resulted in recruiters calling his applications “exceptional” and “very impressive.” However, despite securing multiple interview requests, they admitted to struggling with the actual interviews.

"The problem is that I'm terrible at interviews! I'm seriously the worst at interviews, I get very nervous and completely flustered."

Take a look at the post:

The post sparked debate among Reddit users about the ethics of using ChatGPT in job applications. Some users questioned whether AI-generated applications might exaggerate qualifications. One person asked, “Does ChatGPT lie and basically put in the words from the ad into your resume? That’s what happened when I tried it. I felt weird sending my resume like that.”

Others were curious about the exact prompts used to achieve such high success rates.

Another wrote, “Yeah, it's always weird how that works. You tell ChatGPT to tell people what they want to hear, and then they see how you are in real life and it doesn't match up. Totally weird.”