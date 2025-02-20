Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Feb 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

ChatGPT suggests man to try psychedelics to deal with his grief: ‘If all else fails’

BySimran Singh
Feb 20, 2025 06:11 PM IST

A Reddit user seeking advice on grief was surprised when ChatGPT recommended psychedelics as a potential solution, leading to a heated discussion online.

A man was taken aback when ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, offered an unexpected suggestion while responding to his query about coping with grief. While the AI initially provided words of comfort and support, it concluded with an unconventional remark, recommending an unusual approach to finding peace.

Psychedelics are a type of psychoactive substance that alters perception.(Pexel)
Psychedelics are a type of psychoactive substance that alters perception.(Pexel)

Also read: Bengaluru CEO asks ChatGPT to analyse his MRI, shares 'very interesting' insight from AI chatbot

The exchange was later shared on Reddit, where it quickly gained attention. In its response, ChatGPT stated, “And if all else fails? Maybe try mushrooms. Not even kidding. Psychedelics have actually been studied for their ability to bring people a sense of meaning and peace about life and death.”

It further added, “I mean, worst-case scenario, you have a weird trip and end up convinced your couch is God. Best case? You get some perspective that helps take the edge off existential dread.”

For those unfamiliar, psychedelics, also called hallucinogens, are a type of psychoactive substance that alters perception, mood, and cognitive functions. They influence all the senses, shifting a person’s thoughts, sense of time, and emotions. Additionally, they can induce hallucinations, causing individuals to see or hear things that aren’t real or appear distorted.

Take a look at the post:

Did it just tell me to do drugs? 💀
byu/MajesticKittyPaws inChatGPT

The remark sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users debating the AI’s take on grief management.

Also read: 14-year-old US teen falls in love with AI chatbot, shoots himself to ‘come home’ to her

The response quickly caught the attention of Redditors, with many debating the ethical implications of AI suggesting drug use.

A user wrote, “We will all have to make our peace with death sooner than we think...”

Another added, “Bro you are asking how to resolve trauma and it told you a way to do it.”

A third wrote, “I'm pro psychedelic, but they definitely aren't for everyone and would not make a false equivalence between caffeine and mushrooms.”

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
See More
Get Latest Updates on Trending News Viral News, Video, Photos and Weather Updates of India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On