A man was taken aback when ChatGPT, an AI chatbot developed by OpenAI, offered an unexpected suggestion while responding to his query about coping with grief. While the AI initially provided words of comfort and support, it concluded with an unconventional remark, recommending an unusual approach to finding peace. Psychedelics are a type of psychoactive substance that alters perception.(Pexel)

The exchange was later shared on Reddit, where it quickly gained attention. In its response, ChatGPT stated, “And if all else fails? Maybe try mushrooms. Not even kidding. Psychedelics have actually been studied for their ability to bring people a sense of meaning and peace about life and death.”

It further added, “I mean, worst-case scenario, you have a weird trip and end up convinced your couch is God. Best case? You get some perspective that helps take the edge off existential dread.”

For those unfamiliar, psychedelics, also called hallucinogens, are a type of psychoactive substance that alters perception, mood, and cognitive functions. They influence all the senses, shifting a person’s thoughts, sense of time, and emotions. Additionally, they can induce hallucinations, causing individuals to see or hear things that aren’t real or appear distorted.

The remark sparked a flurry of reactions online, with users debating the AI’s take on grief management.

A user wrote, “We will all have to make our peace with death sooner than we think...”

Another added, “Bro you are asking how to resolve trauma and it told you a way to do it.”

A third wrote, “I'm pro psychedelic, but they definitely aren't for everyone and would not make a false equivalence between caffeine and mushrooms.”