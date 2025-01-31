Bengaluru CEO asks ChatGPT to analyse his MRI, shares 'very interesting' insight from AI chatbot

Artificial intelligence (AI) is increasingly making its way into our everyday lives, offering insights that sometimes rival even professional expertise. A recent incident involving Bengaluru-based founder of Capitalmind has sparked fresh discussions on AI’s potential in healthcare. A Bengaluru-based entrepreneur shared how AI analysis of his MRI report warned against deep squats.

ChatGPT’s MRI analysis surprises entrepreneur

Deepak Shenoy took to his official X (formerly Twitter) account to share an intriguing discovery. He wrote,

"Just found out from the ChatGPT analysis of my MRI report that I should stop doing deep squats. Very interesting because I was slowly training to do exactly that."

A curious user in the comments asked, “Could you add why it said so?” To this, Shenoy responded,

"Kneecap slightly displaced. There's a technical term and all. I'll still see a doc of course."

This revelation highlights how AI tools, like ChatGPT, are not just assisting with everyday queries but are even providing medical insights that prompt users to seek further professional advice.

AI vs human diagnosis: A mother’s stunning claim

This isn’t the first time AI’s medical capabilities have come into the spotlight. Earlier, a mother named AJ Kay made a remarkable claim that Elon Musk’s AI chatbot, Grok, correctly identified her daughter’s fracture—something medical professionals had initially missed.

AJ Kay shared on X that her daughter had been in a serious car accident. Despite being able to walk away, she later complained of severe arm pain. After visiting an urgent care centre and undergoing X-rays, doctors and a radiologist ruled out a fracture, prescribing only painkillers and an ace wrap.

However, as her daughter’s symptoms worsened—her wrist looking abnormal, her hand turning cold and tingly, and her thumb becoming immobile—the mother grew concerned. Trusting her instincts, she recalled Musk’s claim that Grok could analyse medical images. She uploaded the X-rays to the chatbot, which detected a fracture—contradicting the urgent care team’s assessment that the line on the X-ray was just a growth plate.

These cases fuel the ongoing debate on AI’s role in healthcare. While AI tools like ChatGPT and Grok can offer valuable insights, medical professionals remain irreplaceable.