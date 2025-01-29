Mukesh Ambani urges Gen Z to use ‘khud ki buddhi’ while using AI chatbot ChatGPT

Artificial Intelligence (AI) is rapidly transforming industries and becoming integral to daily life. Not just in the workplace, students are increasingly using AI chatbots like ChatGPT to get personalised learning, research, and homework assistance. Amid this growing popularity, Mukesh Ambani shared a piece of advice for the younger generation while attending the 12th Convocation of PDEU (Pandit Deendayal Energy University). Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani. (PTI)

“Talking of artificial intelligence I have a piece of advice to our young students. You must be good at using AI as a tool of learning, but do not give up your own critical thinking,” Mukesh Ambani says in his speech.

“ChatGPT ka jarurat se istemal karo, lekin yaad rakho artificial buddhi se nehi khud ki buddhi se hum age bagedge aur aap age bad sakte hai (Use ChatGPT but don’t use artificial intelligence. Use your intelligence to move forward in life.),” the chairman of Reliance Industries continues.

Reliance is reportedly investing in AI technologies by purchasing advanced semiconductors from NVIDIA, a leading AI technology developer. According to reports, Mukesh Ambani is set to build the world's largest data centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar. It is believed that the project will push India's artificial intelligence capabilities.

New player in the world of AI:

The AI war has intensified, with Chinese startup DeepSeek shocking the world by creating an AI model supposedly for $6 million, a fraction of the cost of its Western competitors like ChatGPT. Its impressive performance, rivalling some of the biggest AI models globally, surprised the industry and AI experts.

