Mukesh Ambani to build world's largest AI-driven data centre in Jamnagar | Details

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani is all set to build the world's largest data centre in Gujarat's Jamnagar, news agency Bloomberg reported. This ambitious project is expected to give a robust push to India's rapidly growing artificial intelligence capabilities. Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries Ltd. Mukesh Ambani.(PTI)

The data centre would play a pivotal role in building the country's digital infrastructure and, at the same time, help India become more competitive in the global AI race.

With this initiative in view, Reliance led by Mukesh Ambani is strategically investing in AI technologies by reportedly purchasing the world's advanced semiconductors from a leading AI technology developer NVIDIA.

NVIDIA to provide Reliance's data centre with processors

In October 2024, during the NVIDIA AI Summit, it was announced that Reliance and NVIDIA have partnered to establish AI infrastructure in India.

As part of this cooperation, NVIDIA is going to equip Reliance with its state-of-the-art Blackwell AI processors for its one-gigawatt data centre.

At the summit, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang said he thought India should manufacture its own AI during a conversation with Mukesh Ambani.

In response, Mukesh Ambani said India has immense potential to spearhead AI and digital technologies, and "apart from the US and China, India has the best digital connectivity infrastructure."

Largest data centre in Jamnagar: All you need to know

Reliance will be building a data centre in Jamnagar, Gujarat. It is one of the major steps in India's digital transformation.

The centre will be the world's largest, with a planned capacity of one gigawatt.

Reliance has collaborated with NVIDIA to provide its cutting-edge Blackwell AI processors for Reliance's one-gigawatt data centre.

The data centre’s construction aligns with the Indian government’s push to develop the country’s digital and AI capabilities, backed by substantial investments.

Reliance Industries net profit soars 12%

Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) on Thursday revealed its third quarter results in which the conglomerate recorded a 12 per cent year-on-year increase in consolidated net profit to ₹21,930 crore for the quarter ended December 31, as per the financial statement.

The robust performance in RIL's financials for the third quarter was attributed to the growth in the company's digital services, retail and oils-to-chemicals businesses.