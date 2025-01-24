Sensex, Nifty 50 today: Stock market opens in green as energy, metals, and financial services rise

Sensex, Nifty 50 Today: The stock market opened in the green as trading began on Friday, January 24, with oil and gas, metal, mid and small cap financial services stocks falling the most. Sensex, Nifty 50 today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, February 1, 2023(Niharika Kulkarni/Reuters)

At 9:20am, the benchmark BSE Sensex was up by 220.09 points or 0.29%, reaching 76,740.47. The broader NSE Nifty was up by 71 points or 0.31%, reaching 23,276.35.

Which stocks rose the most?

Among the 30 Sensex stocks, Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd rose the most by 1.77%, trading at ₹299.50. This was followed by NTPC Ltd, which rose 1.28%, trading at ₹327.80, and Tata Steel Ltd, which rose 1.11%, trading at ₹131.95.

Only 5 out of the 30 Sensex stocks were in the red.

How did individual sectors perform?

Among the Nifty sectoral indices, the Nifty Oil & Gas Index rose the most by 0.94%, reaching 10,803.05, followed by Nifty Metal, which rose 0.87%, reaching 8,589.30, and Nifty Midsmall Financial Services, which rose 0.58%, reaching 15,426.00.

In contrast, the Oil & Gas index fell the most upon yesterday's open, after FMCG and PSU Bank.

The Oil & Gas index falling comes at a time when oil prices have also declined for yet another day. Brent Crude was down 0.15% or by $0.12, trading at $78.17 per barrel for March 2025 contracts, while WTI Crude Oil was down 0.17% or by $0.13, trading at $74.49 per barrel for March 2025 contracts, according to Bloomberg data.

How did stock market perform in the previous session?

The stock market ended green for the second consecutive time this week on Thursday, January 25, 2025. It had rallied on Monday and crashed on Tuesday towards the close.

The Sensex rose by 115.39 points, or 0.15%, reaching 76,520.38, while the Nifty rose by 50 points or 0.22%, reaching 23,205.35.

UltraTech Cement Ltd rose the most among the Sensex stocks by 6.81%, closing at ₹11,422.70. This was followed by Zomato Ltd which rose 2.52%, closing at ₹221.90, and Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd, which rose 2.03%, close at ₹2,885.35.

Among the Nifty Sectoral Indices, Nifty Midsmall IT & Telecom rose the most by 5%, reaching ₹10,816.20. This was followed by Nifty Consumer Durables which rose 1.97%, reaching 38,496.10, and Nifty IT, which was up 1.79%, reaching 43,351.75.