Shark Tank India reminds Harsh Goenka of iconic movie ‘Jaws.’ He explains why

Sharing his thoughts on Shark Tank India, RPG Group chairman and billionaire Harsh Goenka, in a rather humourous way, said the show reminds him of Steven Spielberg's iconic movie ‘Jaws’, as ‘sharks’ from Shark Tank India are ‘bleeding.’ RPG Group chairman Harsh Goenka (Image courtesy: Livemint)

Goenka shared a table of alleged losses suffered by companies led by judges of Shark Tank India, which is in its fourth season.

“I enjoy #SharkTankIndia as a program and I think it is a great platform for our budding entrepreneurs. But whenever I think of sharks, I think of the movie ‘Jaws’ and bleeding!” he posted on X.

The table claims that Aman Gupta-led boAt made a profit of ₹79 crore in financial year 2022, while Amit Jain's CarDekho, Anupam Mittal's Shaadi.com, Lenskart of Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh-led SUGAR Cosmetics, made losses of ₹246 crore, ₹20 crore (FY20), ₹12 crore and ₹75 crore, respectively.

Other entrepreneurs who are judges on season 4 of Shark Tank India are Namita Thapar (Emcure Pharma), Ritesh Agarwal (Oyo), Kunal Bahl (Snapdeal), Azhar Iqubal (Inshorts), Varun Dua (Acko General Insurance) and Viraj Bahl (Veeba Consumer Products).

Anupam Mittal reacts

Reacting to Harsh Goenka's post, Anupam Mittal suggested that the data was ‘superficial,’ ‘biased’ and incomplete.

“I know you meant it in jest so with all due respect sir, I think u reacted to what appears to be superficial, biased & incomplete data. Happy to learn from stalwarts, but just to clarify, like u, the sharks 🦈 don’t bleed red, we bleed blue 🇮🇳 & that’s why we do what we do," Mittal wrote.

Social media too chimes in

While one X user urged Harsh Goenka to join Shark Tank India as the latter, with his ‘super wit,’ would make the show amazing, another remarked that the show's name was now ‘justified.’

A third, on the other hand, lamented how Shark Tank India was now like ‘any other TV program,’ with ‘acting’ by judges and contestants.