Thursday, Jan 23, 2025
New Delhi oC
Gold prices rise to fresh high of 82,900 per 10 gram

ByHT News Desk
Jan 23, 2025 10:57 PM IST

Silver rates declined to ₹93,500 per kg from ₹94,000 per kg.

Gold prices rose 170 to hit a new record high of 82,900 per 10 grams in Delhi on Thursday, according to the All India Sarafa Association.

Representational Image
Representational Image

On the previous day, gold had closed at 82,730 per grams.

Gold of 99.5 per cent purity, too, appreciated by 170 to reach an all-time high level of 82,500 per 10 grams. In the previous trading session, the metal had settled at 82,330 per 10 grams.

Gold of 99.9 and 99.5 per cent purity grew 2,320 each in the last seven trading sessions.

Bullion traders have attributed the rise in the precious metal's prices to ‘heightened’ demand by jewellers and retailers, as well as a ‘strong trend’ in the international markets.

On the other hand, silver rates declined 500 to 93,500 per kg, for 94,000 per kg.

Gold and silver prices at MCX, Comex

Meanwhile, in Thursday's future trade, gold contracts for February delivery were up 19 or 0.02 per cent to 79,583 per 10 grams on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX).

On the other hand, silver futures declined to 91,522 per kg from Wednesday's close of 91,944 per kg, down 422 or 0.46 per cent.

In the overseas markets, Commodity exchange (COMEX) gold fell to $2,757.70 per ounce, down 13.20 per ounce or 0.48 per cent.

At $31.10 per ounce, silver Comex futures quoted 1.03 per cent lower in the Asian market hours.

Saumil Gandhi, Senior Analyst, Commodities at HDFC Securities told news agency PTI that gold prices were ‘weighed down by a recovery in the US dollar and Treasury yields.’

“The US Dollar index and Treasury yields traded up after the positive close in the previous session, which caps the further upside in gold and prompts some selling in the gold price on Thursday,” Gandhi added.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, January 23, 2025
