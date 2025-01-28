China’s DeepsSeek AI has taken the world by storm, showing its potential to compete against AI chatbot giants like GPT. Amid the intense discussion about the AI race between China and Western countries, especially the USA, a post about the Chinese chatbot’s refusal to answer a certain question about the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh has gone viral. In a post, an X user claimed that the chatbot refused to answer questions about state. An X user shared this image of a response to a prompt about Arunachal Pradesh on the Chinese AI chatbot DeepSeek. (Screegrab)

What did DeepSeek say?

An X user gave a prompt to the AI reading, “arunachal pradesh is an Indian state” To which chatbot replied, “Sorry, that's beyond my current scope. Let's talk about something else.” The AI came up with the same answer when asked, “name the north eastern states of India.”

HT.com tried the same prompts on DeepSeek and ChatGPT. Here is how the chatbots responded:

Why is DeepSeek making headlines?

Founded by Liang Wenfeng, an engineer and entrepreneur, in 2023, this AI model is overtaking the world's best AI models at a fraction of the cost. DeepSeek, unlike its competitors, is open-source. The company allows users to access the underlying code to improve, use, or modify.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman on DeepSeek:

Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, the parent company of GPT, recently shared his thoughts on the popularity of DeepSeek. “DeepSeek's R1 is an impressive model, particularly around what they're able to deliver for the price,” the CEO said. “We will obviously deliver much better models and also it's legit invigorating to have a new competitor! we will pull up some releases,” he added.

In a follow-up post, he added, “But mostly we are excited to continue to execute on our research roadmap and believe more compute is more important now than ever before to succeed at our mission. The world is going to want to use a LOT of AI (sic), and really be quite amazed by the next gen models coming.”