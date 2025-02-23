Menu Explore
'You're a disgrace, talk like a junior': Bengaluru techie recounts 'disgusting' interview experience

ByMuskaan Sharma
Feb 23, 2025 12:43 PM IST

A young Indian techie described a negative interview experience on Reddit, where a senior executive belittled him with insulting questions.

A young Indian techie took to Reddit to share a "disgusting" interview experience he had while applying for a role as full stack developer. The techie shared that he had a year's worth of experience for the role and when the interview started he explained his previous roles and achievements.

An Indian techie talked about a distressing interview where he faced humiliation.(Representational)

He shared that he was enthusiastic in his tone and the interviewer, a senior executive, asked if he wanted to take his position. "Stay humble and you should answer like a junior. Did you really work in a company?" he was asked.

A flurry for insulting questions followed after he failed to give the right answer to one question. "How did you become a developer, you're a disgrace to software development. You are a ChatGPT developer, you don't know anything, you copy code from ChatGPT," the interviewer said.

The techie said he was asked to stay humble and "talk like a junior" when he tried to explain.

"I was very worried, I shifted my weekend plans for this interview only to ruin my weekend and ask myself am I really a developer?" he wrote.

Internet reacts

The post angered techies on Reddit who supported the young professional. "Been there, brother. When I was interviewing after a career break, dude had the audacity to tell me that my life is not worth the cost of my laptop," said one of them.

Another asked, "Why didn't you just leave the interview when he said you are a disgrace to software development? Would standing up and leaving have any long term impacts?"

"That is such an entitled behaviour. I can already assume toxic environment if he is showing such an attitude. I have worked with multiple top executives and most of them don't start showing off their authority like this," said a third user.

