‘FBI-level interrogation’: Job applicant rejected after 4 interviews and extensive reference checks

A job seeker’s frustrating experience with an excessively rigorous hiring process has sparked a heated discussion online. The job applicant, who shared his story on Reddit, described a lengthy and invasive interview process that ended in rejection—despite being told his references were “excellent.” The applicant provided three references; those references were also interviewed.(Pexel)

“I’m so done,” the applicant wrote, explaining that after passing a screening interview, he spoke with the hiring manager, then faced a panel interview with five people, including the CEO. After providing three references, those references were also interviewed. Then, the employer requested yet another panel interview before subjecting him to an ‘exhaustive’ inquiry about his activities since high school.

“They interrogated me about what I’ve done every month of my life since I graduated from high school 10 f***ing years ago,” the applicant stated, calling the process an “FBI-level interrogation.”

Despite all of this, he received a rejection and later discovered the company had reposted the job. The user expressed regret that his references’ time had also been wasted.

Take a look at the post:

The post quickly gained traction online, with many users calling the process unreasonable. “That level of interviewing is typically reserved for C-Suite roles and gov jobs... yeah, you dodged a bullet OP – it’s getting stupid out there,” one commenter wrote.

Another added, “Interviewing references and executives is wild for $800 a week lol,” highlighting the disconnect between the intense hiring process and the actual job.

A third user wrote, "We should all start signing petitions to revoke business licenses for shit like this"

A fourth added, “In 15 years no one's gonna be able to fill all the mid-level jobs most people could never reach. I wonder what that will do to the economy.”

