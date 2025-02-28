Cambridge graduate becomes zookeeper, turns down high-paying biotech job for healthier lifestyle

A highly educated Chinese woman left a lucrative career in biopharmaceuticals to become a zookeeper in Shanghai. Ma Ya, 25, from Jiangsu province, opted for this unconventional path to prioritize her health and find greater personal fulfillment, reported the South China Morning Post. She shared that working at the zoo has improved her well-being, allowing her to stay active.(Pexel)

Despite holding a bachelor’s degree in biological science from Imperial College London and a master’s in veterinary science from the University of Cambridge, Ma left behind a job with a monthly salary of around 10,000 yuan ( ₹1.2 lakh) to work at Shanghai Zoo, where she earns about half that amount. Her decision surprised many, but Ma has no regrets, according to the outlet.

From lab to wildlife

She shared that working at the zoo has improved her well-being, allowing her to stay active and gain invaluable hands-on experience in animal nutrition and disease treatment. "Animals have many magical behaviours, which unfold in front of me through day-to-day interactions," she said.

Since becoming a full-time employee at the zoo in February last year, Ma has cared for various animals, including elephants, hippos, monkeys, tigers, and red pandas. She is currently responsible for deer and goats. She recalled an experiment with a red panda that astonished her when the animal bypassed using its paws to grab food and instead used its mouth.

While zookeeper positions in China are highly coveted due to job stability, Ma emphasized that security was not her primary motivation. "Apart from feeding the animals, I have the opportunity to engage in comprehensive research on animal nutrition and the treatment of illnesses," she explained. "I also aspire to refine my practical veterinary skills, enhancing the theoretical knowledge I gained during my studies."

Ma’s parents have been supportive of her career choice, and many online users have also praised her decision. "People are the happiest when they can pursue jobs they love," one commenter said. Another noted that society is increasingly embracing non-traditional career paths, while a third remarked, "A zookeeper who can connect closely with animals seems to me the happiest job in the world."

