Breaking stereotypes: Part-time Swiggy delivery man manages home and child while wife goes to work

For centuries, societal norms have dictated that men should be the financial providers while women manage the household and childcare. However, a couple is defying these traditional expectations, proving that roles in a marriage are not defined by gender but by mutual understanding and support. The couple has been married for 13 years. (Instagram/@reenachandnani)

The wife, who works full-time, takes on the financial responsibilities, while her husband stays home to care for their baby, manage household chores, and ensure their home runs smoothly. From mopping floors and washing dishes to picking up his wife from work, he takes on responsibilities typically assigned to women in conventional households.

But his contribution doesn’t end there. To support his family further, he also works as a Swiggy delivery partner at night, balancing fatherhood, housework, and financial support seamlessly.

Also read: Humans of Bombay CEO Karishma Mehta reveals egg freezing was a hard process: ‘2 to 3 weeks of hormones, injections’

Married for 13 years, the couple has shown that love and partnership thrive beyond societal norms. Their story has touched hearts online, with many flooding the comments with admiration and praise.

Take a look at the video:

A user wrote, “How beautiful.”

Another wrote, "you guys deserve each other.”

A third added, “Best couple.”

A fourth wrote, “This is mutual respect and appreciation."

A fifth added, “How cute I'm down to do the dishes and the same work but whose the one doing the job for me.”

Also read: NYPD cop twerks, pole dances in music video: Detective divides police department

In February, another working mother made headlines for her dedication. A Railway Protection Force (RPF) officer, constable Reena, was seen patrolling the New Delhi Railway Station with her one-year-old son strapped to her chest.

A video of Reena, baton in hand, closely monitoring the bustling platform and assisting passengers, surfaced on social media, earning widespread praise.

RPF India shared the video with the caption, "She serves, she nurtures, she does it all—A mother, a warrior, standing tall... Constable Reena from 16BN/RPSF performing her duties while carrying her child, representing the countless mothers who balance the call of duty with motherhood every day."