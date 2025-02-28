Bengaluru techie’s video with woman sitting on bike fuel tank lands them in police trouble: ‘Not a display of love'

Reckless stunts on public roads continue to be a major safety hazard, putting both pedestrians and riders at risk. A shocking video from Bengaluru has surfaced, showing a young couple engaging in a dangerous bike stunt on a busy road. The footage captures a helmet-less rider manoeuvring through Sarjapur Main Road while a woman, instead of sitting safely, is precariously perched on the fuel tank, embracing him. The incident has triggered widespread outrage, with users calling for strict action against such irresponsible behaviour. Bengaluru techie and partner booked for a reckless bike stunt. (X/@bngdistpol)

Police identify the rider, register a case

The Bengaluru District Police took swift action after the video went viral. The official X (formerly Twitter) account of the SP Bengaluru District Police reacted to the footage, confirming that the man in question is a techie. Sharing the video, they wrote:

"A reckless bike stunt isn’t a display of love—it’s a violation of the law and a threat to public safety. Sarjapur Police have registered a case against a techie and his partner for dangerous riding. Strict action will follow."

Check out the post here:

The case has been registered, and the authorities have assured that necessary legal action will be taken against the duo for endangering lives with their reckless act.

Public applauds police action

The post, which has garnered over 7,000 views, received mixed reactions from netizens. Many praised the police for their quick response, while others raised concerns about broader road safety issues.

One user lauded the police but urged them to extend their crackdown to road maintenance issues, writing, “Great job! Can you also take action against contractors responsible for potholes, broken footpaths, and six-inch dust deposits on the roadside?”

Another user appreciated the efficiency of the authorities, commenting, “Much appreciate the quick action, Sir.”

Some demanded stricter punishment, with one saying, “Seize the bike and keep it for six months, Sir.”

Others simply thanked the police, with one remarking, “Good action, Sir,” and another adding, “Thank you, Sir, for the swift action.”

However, some were shocked at the irresponsibility of an educated professional, with a user questioning, “Techie??? How irresponsible can this techie be?”