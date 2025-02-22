Bikers perform dangerous stunts on Bengaluru roads, arrested after video surfaces: ‘Beware BCP is watching you'

The Bengaluru police have taken strict action against a group of bikers caught performing dangerous stunts on city roads. A video of the act recently surfaced on social media, prompting authorities to swiftly identify and arrest the individuals involved. Bengaluru City Police shared the video on X.(X/@BlrCityPolice)

The Bengaluru City Police shared the video on their official X handle, warning against such reckless behaviour.

Take a look at the video:

Many took to the comments section to voice their concern. One user commented, “Cancel their license and open rowdy sheet.”

Another added, “Give them a very good & LONG treatment.”

A third wrote, “Happy to see the action from you sir.”

In an earlier incident, another video surfaced showing two men attempting a wheelie on a scooter. The footage, posted by the Bengaluru Police on X, captured the rider lifting the front wheel while the pillion, appearing intoxicated, leaned backward. Police quickly acted upon the video, identifying and apprehending the suspects.

The video was shared with the caption, “Bengaluru roads are for safe rides, not stunt shows! Try wheeling, and you’ll be starring in a cautionary tale,” the caption read.”

Hyderabad police arrested students

The Hyderabad Police recently arrested two students for performing dangerous stunts in their luxury SUVs on the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR). The incident, which was captured on CCTV cameras, reportedly took place on February 9.

According to the footage, the driver of a Toyota Fortuner performed high-speed "donuts" by spinning the vehicle in circles using the handbrake in the middle lane of the five-lane highway. Shortly after, a BMW driver followed suit and began executing similar stunts on the side of the road. The video also showed other vehicles approaching from a distance while the stunts were being performed, posing a serious risk to commuters.

In an attempt to evade police action, the drivers had removed the number plates from their vehicles. However, despite this effort to conceal their identities, the CCTV cameras captured clear images of their faces. Based on the visuals, the police were able to track them down and take them into custody. According to an NDTV report citing police officials, the accused have been booked for reckless driving and endangering public safety.