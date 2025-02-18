Hyderabad: Students held for dangerous ‘donut’ stunt with BMW, Fortuner on 5-lane road

The Hyderabad Police has recently arrested two students who were reportedly performing reckless stunts in their luxury SUVs on the city's Outer Ring Road (ORR). The incident, which was captured on CCTV camera, reportedly took place on February 9

According to the CCTV camera footage, the driver of the Fortuner car was performing dangerous "donuts" (spinning in circles using the handbrake) in the middle lane of the five-lane road.

A luxury BMW car then followed suit and began performing the same stunt on the side of the highway. Some vehicles could be seen in the video approaching from a distance.

Accused removed numberplates to evade police identification

Notably, in an attempt to evade police action, the drivers of the vehicles removed their numberplates but the CCTV footage still captured clear images of their faces, an NDTV report stated quoting police officials.

The RGI Airport police quickly tracked down the suspects. The accused have been identified as Mohammed Obaidullah (25), from Rajendranagar, and Zohair Siddiqui (25), from Malakpet.

Both the accused were arrested on Monday, and the luxury cars involved in the stunts were seized by the authorities.

"The students were doing stunts in two different cars on the ORR (Outer Ring Road) Shamshabad. The act was captured on the closed-circuit cameras installed on the ORR stretch. A video of the students performing the stunts has gone viral," said an official.

Last week, the Managing Director of the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation, VC Sajjanar shared a video of a boy performing a wheelie on a bike with a girl behind him. The duo were filming the irresponsible act.

"These are some crazy things done in the name of 'Valentine's Day'!! Some couples are releasing such videos on social media, claiming they’ve achieved something amazing. These dangerous stunts performed at high speeds may seem funny to some, but just imagine the consequences if an accident were to occur," Sajjanar wrote on X.

"Performing such stunts for social media fame is extremely dangerous. Don’t let your pursuit of viral content lead to accidents that could harm you and your loved ones," he further cautioned.