Delhi police scan CCTV footage to probe how railway station stampede unfolded

Delhi Police have launched an investigation into the tragic stampede that took place at New Delhi Railway Station on Sunday, resulting in at least 18 deaths. Officials said that police is reviewing CCTV footage from the station to piece together the events leading up to the chaos and determine the underlying cause of the deadly incident. Security personnel stand guard outside the Lok Nayak Hospital, where injured victims of the New Delhi Railway Station stampede are admitted.(PTI)

"Our main focus is to determine the primary cause that triggered the stampede. We will analyze all available data, including CCTV footage and announcements made during that time," a senior police official told news agency PTI.

Preliminary investigations point to a wrong announcement regarding a change of platforms, which may have sparked confusion among passengers. This misinformation is believed to have contributed to the panicked rush on platforms 14 and 15, where a large crowd of passengers had gathered, many of whom were attempting to board trains heading to Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh.

Acting Delhi Chief Minister Atishi confirmed the deaths on Saturday night, revealing that 15 people were brought dead to Lok Nayak Jai Prakash (LNJP) Hospital in central Delhi. Police on Sunday morning said that the toll has gone up to 18.

Among the deceased, 14 were women, and five were minors, two of whom were under the age of 10. In addition, nearly 15 others were injured in the stampede and are currently receiving medical treatment at the hospital.

Atishi also stated that a heavy police presence has been deployed at the LNJP Hospital to manage the situation and ensure the safety of patients and hospital staff.

What initial probe suggests

Initial reports suggest that overcrowding on the platforms, exacerbated by delays in train schedules, may have played a significant role in the tragic incident. The station, typically a busy hub, was overwhelmed with passengers eager to reach Prayagraj for the Maha Kumbh, the world's largest religious gatherings.