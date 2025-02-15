New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live Updates: ‘It's a rumour’, says Northern Railways

Feb 15, 2025 11:30 PM IST

New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: AAP leader Atishi commented on the news of a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station and accused the Central and UP government of not caring about people's safety.

In a post on X, Atishi said, “Such an incident with the devotees going for Maha Kumbh is very sad. Neither the central government nor the UP government is concerned about the safety of the people. There are no arrangements in Prayagraj nor are there any concrete traffic arrangements for the devotees coming from different states of the country.”

The AAP leader also requested the Railway Department to provide help to people as soon as possible.