New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live Updates: ‘It's a rumour’, says Northern Railways
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: As many as 15 people were reportedly injured after overcrowding led to a stampede at the New Delhi railway station on Saturday evening. The overcrowding was due to a huge rush of passengers heading to Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj for the ongoing Maha Kumbh Mela....Read More
Visuals emerging on social media showed a jam-packed New Delhi railway station.
Delhi Fire Service (DFS) chief Atul Garg said the incident occurred at 9:55 pm on platforms 14 and 15.
“Authorities immediately dispatched rescue teams and four fire tenders were rushed to the site to assist in the relief efforts. The exact cause of the stampede remains unclear, but initial reports suggest overcrowding due to train services for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj,” Garg said.
Huge crowd at platform 12 of NDLS
A huge crowd of passengers was witnessed at platform number 12 of the New Delhi Railway Station after a stampede-like situation broke out on platform 14 and 15, reported ANI.
Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw says special trains being run to evacuate people
In a post on X, Union railways minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said, "Situation under control at New Delhi railway station (NDLS) Delhi Police and RPF reached. Injured taken to hospital. Special trains being run to evacuate sudden rush."
Police teams, ambulances arrive at station
Delhi Police and ambulances have reached the New Delhi Railway station after a stampede-like situation broke out at platform number 14 and 15 of the railway station.
DCP Railways says stampede-like situation occurred due to influx from delayed trains
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Railway, KPS Malhotra told news agency ANI that the stampede-like situation at the New Delhi Railway Station occurred due to an influx of passengers from delayed trains.
“When Prayagraj Express was standing at platform no. 14, lots of public were present at the platform. Swatantrata Senani Express and Bhubaneshwar Rajdhani were delayed, and passengers of these trains were also present at platform no. 12,13 and 14. As per the information, 1500 general tickets were sold - that’s why the crowd became uncontrollable,” he said.
Atishi accuses Central and UP government of not caring for people's safety
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: AAP leader Atishi commented on the news of a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station and accused the Central and UP government of not caring about people's safety.
In a post on X, Atishi said, “Such an incident with the devotees going for Maha Kumbh is very sad. Neither the central government nor the UP government is concerned about the safety of the people. There are no arrangements in Prayagraj nor are there any concrete traffic arrangements for the devotees coming from different states of the country.”
The AAP leader also requested the Railway Department to provide help to people as soon as possible.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Ministry says ‘situation under control’
“Railway Police and Delhi Police have reached the station (New Delhi Railway station). The situation is under control, and the injured have been taken to the hospital,” the Railway Ministry said.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: Northern Railways says ‘no stampede’ at station
CPRO Northern Railways says ‘no stampede’ at New Delhi Railway Station, and calls it a ‘rumour.’
“Railways was running two planned special trains,” the CPRO says.
New Delhi Railway Station Stampede Live: 15 injured, says DFS
“A call was received that 15 people had been injured in a stampede-like situation at New Delhi Railway Station. 4 fire tenders at the spot,” says Delhi Fire Service.