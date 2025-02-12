Meat in Hyderabad Shiva temple triggers protest; CCTV reveals culprit was a cat

A massive controversy erupted on Wednesday after meat was found in a temple in Hyderabad. The row, however, settled after the inspection of CCTV footage proved that a cat had carried with itself a piece of what was later found to be mutton. The police found four teams to analyse CCTV footage from the surrounding area. (Representational)

The incident at Tappachabutra in the old city created a flutter. A protest was held after the piece of meat was found inside the Lord Shiva Temple in the Hanuman Temple premises under Tappachabutra police station, reported PTI.

The police received the information on Wednesday morning about the meat. Since it was a sensitive matter, they swung into action and visited the temple to assess the situation.

The police later recovered the piece of meat. The 250-gram chunk was found to be mutton.

How police found out about the cat

The police found four teams to analyse CCTV footage from the surrounding area to find out who the culprit was for throwing meat.

The police later said that footage from one of the CCTV cameras near the temple clearly showed the cat carrying meat in its mouth and entering the temple premises.

The footage conclusively proved that the cat was responsible for placing the meat behind the Shiva Lingam, it added

The police later appealed to the people of the city and vicinity to refrain from spreading rumours or misinformation regarding the incident.

A temple committee member earlier told a TV channel that someone threw meat near the Shiva Lingam, triggering the row.

Locals and members of the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) gathered in front of the temple and held a protest and raised slogans condemning the incident.

The police started an investigation after registering a case.

With inputs from PTI