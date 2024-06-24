Threats, hate speech after cow carcass found in south Delhi

Muslims living in Sangam Vihar filed a police complaint expressing fear, officials said on Monday, after alleged hate speeches were made in their locality on Sunday amid tensions triggered by the discovery of cow remains in front of a Hindu temple. A screengrab from a video of the incident. (HT)

Unease was palpable in the locality, on the far end of South Delhi, after protests over the weekend. Videos from some of the agitation showed people confronting police officers to demand arrests over the cow remains, with one man heard saying that he “will kill 1.5 lakh to 2 lakh Muslims in the area” if no action is taken within 48 hours.

“We are taking legal action in the area. A complaint regarding the speech was received on Monday. The man (in the viral video) will be called for questioning… Due procedure will be followed,” a senior police officer from the south district police division said on condition of anonymity.

The man in question was seen donning a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sash around his neck, but police officials said he did not appear to be someone from the party. “The police officer seen in the video has been asked to report to his higher authority. Even the source and authenticity of the video are yet to be verified. We’ll first verify it and if found authentic, stern action will be taken against the accused under relevant section of law,” a second senior officer said, asking not to be named.

A BJP spokesperson, too, denied the person’s association and distanced the party from the hate comments. “As per our information, he is from Faridabad. He came to Sangam Vihar to gain fame... for notoriety. Police should act as per law. We don’t support all this,” he said.

HT reached out to the person suspected to be in the video but received no response. His name is being withheld since it was difficult to corroborate his presence in what appeared to be a cellphone-captured video.

Police said a case was registered over the cow slaughter. Another senior police officer said that a preliminary probe suggested that the cow remains were brought near the temple by a dog. “We are still investigating the case to see who slaughtered the cow and if there is some mischief,” added the second officer.

In the complaint, a local Muslim group said: “Members from the BJP gathered the locals and threatened to kill Muslims in front of police. They also spoke of inciting riots. There is fear and tension in the area… Please take action against the man for creating disharmony in the area.”

Shanaul Haq, a resident of Sangam Vihar, added: “There was a protest on Sunday and everyone raised slogans against our community. The police personnel later spoke to us and noted our complaint. We hope that the person [in the video] gets arrested. He is not a local.”

One of the people who participated in the Hindu community’s protest, Sagar Parashar, said: “We staged a protest as the police did not take any action in the case. We just want to stop illegal cow meat trade in the area. Whoever has killed the cow is trying to incite riots… We want him to be arrested.”

Senior police officers on condition of anonymity said that deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Ankit Chauhan rushed to the area and spoke to the protesting locals till late on Sunday to pacify them. A senior officer from the commissioner’s office said that an inquiry was being conducted at the district level.