Amid ‘beef tallow’ row, 14 lakh Tirupati temple laddus sold in just 4 days, says report | Details

The controversy over the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus or laddoos has triggered a significant political dispute in Andhra Pradesh, but it hasn't affected the sales of this revered prasad at the Sri Venkateshwara Temple, which continues to attract more than 60,000 pilgrims daily, NDTV reported. A priest performs the purification ritual 'Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana' to undo the alleged desecrations that occurred at Sri Venkateswara Swamy Temple during YSRCP government, at Tirumala in Tirupati district, Andhra Pradesh, on Monday. (PTI)

According to the temple authorities, over 1.4 million Tirupati laddus were sold in just four days. Specifically, 3.59 lakh laddus were sold on September 19, 3.17 lakh on September 20, 3.67 lakh on September 21, and 3.60 lakh on September 22, the news portal reported.

The report added that these numbers are in line with the temple’s usual average of selling 3.50 lakh laddus daily.

Each day, more than 3 lakh laddus are made at the temple, with pilgrims purchasing them in large quantities, often as gifts for family and friends.

The sweets are made with Bengal gram, cow ghee, sugar, cashews, raisins, and almonds. Notably, around 15,000 kg of cow ghee is used daily in their preparation.

The temple became the center of a heated controversy after Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that during the previous YSRCP government led by YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, animal fat was mixed with the ghee used to prepare the laddus. In response, the Andhra Pradesh government has set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to look into the matter.

The YSRCP chief has accused the ruling TDP of “politicising religious issues”.

On Monday, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer J Shyamala Rao said that devotees can set aside their apprehensions regarding laddus at the temple as the sanctity of the 'prasadams' have been restored with a four-hour purification ritual.

The ritual was aimed at propitiating Lord Venkateswara Swamy from the alleged sacrilegious practices such as mixing animal fats in making Tirupati laddus and others.

“The holy ritual was a sin-free ritual. As part of it Vastu Suddhi (and) Kumbhajala Samprokshana were carried out by the ritwiks (priests),” Rao was quoted as saying in a press release.

According to the temple body, Shanti Homam was conducted as per the tenets of 'Vaikhanasa Agama' in the 'Yagashala' (ritual place) of Tirumala temple from 6am to 10am to ward off the ill effects, and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams and other naivedyams (food offerings to deity) along with the well-being of Srivari (deity) devotees.

Temple priests were seen sprinkling holy water in potu (kitchen where laddus are made) and on the ingredients.

(With inputs from agencies)