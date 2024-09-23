Tirupati Laddu row: Tirumala temple ‘sanitised’ amid animal fat controversy

The Sri Venkateswara Swami temple in Tirumala hills of Tirupati on Monday underwent “ritualistic sanitation” after alleged sacrilegious practices including mixing animal fats in making Laddus.



According to a PTI report, the four-hour Shanti Homam Panchagavya Prokshana was carried out from 6 am to 10 am at the temple. The ritual was aimed at propitating the deity from the alleged practices that took place during the reign of Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSRCP government.



On Sunday, J Shyamala Rao, executive officer of Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, which oversees the temple, said the rituals will “ward off the ill effects and restore the sanctity of laddu prasadams (consecrated food) along with the well-being of Srivari devotees."



On September 19, Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu had alleged that the ghee used in preparing Tirupati laddu ‘prasadam’, offered at the temple, contained animal fat during the previous YSRCP government.



TTD's executive officer J Shyamala Rao said lab tests revealed the presence of animal fat and lard in chosen samples and the board was in the process of blacklisting the contractor who supplied 'adulterated' ghee.



According to a Gujarat-based lab report, the ghee samples sent to it by the TTD has the presence of "beef tallow", 'lard' and 'Fish Oil.



The Andhra government on Sunday announced a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the alleged use of animal fat in Tirupati laddus.



Jagan Reddy rejects allegations, writes to PM Modi



Rejecting the allegations levelled by Naidu, former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy wrote an eight-page letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



In his letter, Reddy alleged that CM Naidu “has stooped so low as to hurt the beliefs of crores of people purely for political objectives.”



“Sir, the entire country looks to you at this crucial juncture. It is very imperative that Mr Naidu be reprimanded in the severest way for his shameless act of spreading lies and that the truth be brought to light," he added.



