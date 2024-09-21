Tirupati Laddus row: TTD to set up in-house adulteration testing machine soon, says report

Amid the controversy over claims of ‘animal fat’ in Tirupati laddus, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam (TTD) announced plans “to install an in-house adulteration testing machine soon” to ensure the purity and meet food-safety standards at the temple. The Tirupati laddu is made by the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam which manages the Tirumala Venkateswara temple.(X)

Speaking to News18, TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao revealed that the advanced testing equipment will ensure the quality and purity of the ghee used in making laddus. The machine, donated by the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), is expected to be operational by December or January.

This decision follows allegations from the current TDP government of ‘animal fat’ being used in laddus during the previous YSRCP-led government under YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Earlier, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), which oversees the Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple at Tirumala, reassured that the sanctity of the sacred offering has been restored. In a social media update on Friday night, the TTD, affirmed that the divinity and purity of the Srivari Laddu are now completely intact.

Does TTD have own laboratory now?

TTD Executive Officer Shyamala Rao said that while the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams has own lab-testing unit, the new equipment being imported will cover multiple parameters to ensure the purity and safety of the ghee used in making laddus, aligning with food safety standards.

Speaking at a press conference, Rao explained that ghee suppliers had previously exploited the absence of an in-house adulteration testing facility, and the lack of regular use of external labs for testing. He said, “The lack of quality control is due to not having an in-house lab, relying on external labs for testing, and unviable rates."

Rao further mentioned that the machinery required for advanced testing is being imported, with the process already underway. Random sampling and testing of ghee and other raw materials will be conducted both in external labs and the existing TTD laboratory to ensure the quality of the ‘prasadam’.

The laddus, offered as a sacred prasadam at the Tirumala temple, hold immense religious significance for millions of devotees.

What did TTD EO say about the recent lab reports?

TTD Executive Officer revealed that lab tests confirmed the presence of animal fat and lard in selected samples of ghee. "All four reports showed similar results, so we immediately halted the supplies and initiated the process of blacklisting the contractor. Penalties will also be imposed, and legal proceedings are set to begin," he stated.

The officer emphasised that TTD follows a strict vetting process for ghee suppliers but, in light of the controversy, will now issue a new tender based on recommendations from an expert committee.

The report, dated July 16, 2024, was presented by TDP spokesperson Anam Venkata Ramana Reddy at a press conference.

Reddy displayed the purported lab report, which alleged the presence of "beef tallow", lard and fish oil in the ghee samples.