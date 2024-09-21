Tirupati laddus were distributed during Ayodha Ram Temple's ‘pran pratishtha’: Chief priest

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya temple, on Friday said 'prasad' from the Tirupati temple was distributed at the Ram Temple in Ayodhya earlier this year, reported news agency PTI. A file photo of the gathering during the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple in Ayodhya on January 22. (ANI)

The chief priest also confirmed that 300 kg of 'prasad' from the Tirupati temple was distributed to the devotees during the pran pratishtha or consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya in January.

The 'prasad' (laddus) of the Tirupati temple are at the centre of a massive controversy after the Chandrababu Naidu-led state government claimed that “animal fat” was used in the ghee used for the preparation of the laddus.

On Friday, Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of Ayodhya temple, expressed outrage over the allegations of “animal fat” being used in the ghee.

“If animal fat was mixed in the 'prasad', it is unforgivable. Strict action should be taken against people involved in it,” Satyendra Das said.

The chief priest of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya further demanded an investigation into the allegation from an investigative agency.

“Vaishnav saints and devotees do not even use garlic and onions. In such a context, the use of fat in the offerings is very unfortunate. It is a mockery of the Hindu faith,” Das was quoted as saying by PTI.

"A major agency should investigate this, and those found guilty should face action," added.

Between 2019 and 2024, former Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had gifted the laddus from the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every time he visited Delhi.

Tirupati laddu row

The controversy started on Wednesday after Andhra Pradesh chief minister Chandrababu Naidu alleged that his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, allowed the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus.

Citing a lab report from Gujarat, Naidu's party claimed the presence of “beef tallow”, “lard” (relating to pig fat), and fish oil in the ghee.

The Andhra CM has accused his predecessor, Jagan Mohan Reddy, of allowing the use of substandard ingredients and animal fat in the laddus. Reddy, on his part, has denied the allegations, saying they were a diversionary tactic.

The Centre, too, has stepped in and has demanded a report on the ingredients from the Andhra Pradesh government.

Union health minister JP Nadda said he spoke to Andhra Pradesh chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and sought a report on allegations.

“I got to know about the issue through social media. I spoke to Chandrababu Naidu today and asked him to share the available report so that we can examine it. I will also speak to the state regulators and take their views. The report will be examined and suitable action taken within the legal framework and regulations under the FSSAI,” Nadda said.

(Inputs from PTI)