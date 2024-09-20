Under scrutiny for 'animal fat', Tirupati Laddu gifted to PM Modi, sent to Ayodhya

A seemingly innocuous sweet, the Tirupati laddu, has become the centre of a major controversy in Andhra Pradesh, with allegations of adulteration casting a shadow over its sanctity. YSR Congress party president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy meeting PM Narendra Modi in New Delhi.(ANI PHOTO)

The controversy erupted when Andhra Pradesh chief minister and Telugu Desam Party (TDP) leader N Chandrababu Naidu alleged that substandard ghee, laced with animal fat, had been used in the preparation of the Tirupati laddu during Jagan Mohan Reddy’s tenure.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the governing body of the temple, confirmed the adulteration citing lab reports. Executive Officer J. Shyamala Rao said that the temple’s suppliers have been blacklisted, and legal proceedings were underway.

The controversy has prompted intervention from the central government, with Union health minister JP Nadda requesting a detailed report from the Andhra Pradesh government. Nadda assured that appropriate action would be taken after reviewing the findings.

Tirupati laddus gifted to PM Modi, sent to Ayodhya

The Tirupati Laddu, which has been granted a Geographical Indication (GI) tag and is known for its unique taste, has been a cherished offering for centuries. Many see this controversy as not only a breach of trust but also an assault on their faith.

Andhra Pradesh chief ministers, regardless of party affiliations, have embraced the tradition of presenting the laddu, alongside idols and temple-branded shawls, to the prime minister and other dignitaries during meetings.

Between 2019 and 2024, then Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy gifted the laddus from the temple to Prime Minister Narendra Modi every time he visited Delhi, according to a PTI report.

Earlier this year, over one lakh Tirupati laddus were flown to Ayodhya in a cargo plane for the Pran Prathistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir, as per PTI.

Acharya Satyendra Das, the chief priest of the Ayodhya temple, expressed shock and outrage over the alleged discovery of animal fat in the laddus.

"If animal fat was mixed in the 'prasad', it is unforgivable. Strict action should be taken against those responsible," Das said.

"Vaishnav saints and devotees do not even use garlic and onions. In such a context, the use of fat in the offerings is very unfortunate. It is a mockery of the Hindu faith. A major agency should investigate this and those found guilty should face action," he added.

Amid the uproar, Jagan Mohan Reddy dismissed the allegations as politically motivated. Reddy accused Chandrababu Naidu of using the controversy to divert attention from public dissatisfaction with his 100 days of rule as chief minister.

“This is diversion politics. Naidu is trying to use God for his political gains,” Reddy asserted, calling the controversy a “concocted story.”

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Friday said this issue needs to be thoroughly looked into and asserted that authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of religious spaces.

"The reports about the defilement of the Prasad at Sri Venkateshwara temple in Tirupati are disturbing," Gandhi said in a post on X.

Lord Balaji is a revered deity for millions of devotees in India and across the world, he said.

"This issue will hurt every devotee and needs to be thoroughly looked into. Authorities across India have to protect the sanctity of our religious spaces," the former Congress chief said.

With PTI inputs